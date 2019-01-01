There are no Videos in your queue.
App Developers
Technology
Flutter and React Native are next-level opportunities.
Today, we see more and more job descriptions for developers asking not only for test-driven experience but also behavior-driven design and development experience.
There's so much on developers' plates these days, but the good news is there are also awesome tools to help.
This contributor looked south of the border, to Brazil, to find a solution to his and others' desperate search for talented senior developers.
Humans are visual animals. Quality videos increase engagement, improve user experience and set your brand apart from the competition.
More From This Topic
App Developers
Mobile apps are shaping the future of ecommerce. Here's how to get in on the trend.
Artificial Intelligence
Systems that work alongside human intellect will make the most of technology to improve lives, safety and performance.
Mobile Apps
Even online, you get one chance to make a good first impression. Your mobile storefront has to meet user expectations the first time.
Apps
Stop focusing on the fact millions of apps are already for sale and start focusing on getting a piece of the billions in app sales every month.
Apps
Ask, "Am I providing more value to the customer than the cost of adding connectivity to the product?" And, "Is my product fad or forever?"
Technology
There are advantages to to running your server code "in the cloud."
App Developers
If you need help as a developer, there's a great online community to ask and a hosting site to learn the secrets of others' code.
Outsourcing
The list of people's fears regarding digital outsourcing is lengthy, but those fears can be alleviated.
Apps
Invaluable advice from a millennial app guru.
Apps
Find out which type of app might be right for your business and learn about what goes into development.
