App Developers

Facebook vs Google and the Future of App Development
Technology

Facebook vs Google and the Future of App Development

Flutter and React Native are next-level opportunities.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
3 Capabilities the Software Industry Needs, to Solve the Developer Talent Crunch

3 Capabilities the Software Industry Needs, to Solve the Developer Talent Crunch

Today, we see more and more job descriptions for developers asking not only for test-driven experience but also behavior-driven design and development experience.
Akshita Puram | 5 min read
Want to Take Your Coding to the Next Level? Check out These 7 Productivity Hacks.

Want to Take Your Coding to the Next Level? Check out These 7 Productivity Hacks.

There's so much on developers' plates these days, but the good news is there are also awesome tools to help.
Sadie Williamson | 6 min read
Confessions of an In-Demand Developer: How Too Many Job Offers Helped Me Craft My Own Coding Consultancy Company

Confessions of an In-Demand Developer: How Too Many Job Offers Helped Me Craft My Own Coding Consultancy Company

This contributor looked south of the border, to Brazil, to find a solution to his and others' desperate search for talented senior developers.
Phil Alves | 9 min read
5 Reasons Your Mobile App Needs Video Integration

5 Reasons Your Mobile App Needs Video Integration

Humans are visual animals. Quality videos increase engagement, improve user experience and set your brand apart from the competition.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read

More From This Topic

3 Ways Ecommerce Companies Can Capitalize on Apps
App Developers

3 Ways Ecommerce Companies Can Capitalize on Apps

Mobile apps are shaping the future of ecommerce. Here's how to get in on the trend.
Ashvin Kumar | 5 min read
Stop Fixating on the 'Artificial' in AI Because It's Actually an Evolution of Our Own Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Stop Fixating on the 'Artificial' in AI Because It's Actually an Evolution of Our Own Intelligence

Systems that work alongside human intellect will make the most of technology to improve lives, safety and performance.
Chad Steelberg | 4 min read
3 Steps to Build the Next Great App
Mobile Apps

3 Steps to Build the Next Great App

Even online, you get one chance to make a good first impression. Your mobile storefront has to meet user expectations the first time.
Linda Tong | 6 min read
Don't Let Fear Keep You From Building That App
Apps

Don't Let Fear Keep You From Building That App

Stop focusing on the fact millions of apps are already for sale and start focusing on getting a piece of the billions in app sales every month.
Steve Eakin | 5 min read
7 Questions To Ask Yourself Before You 'App'
Apps

7 Questions To Ask Yourself Before You 'App'

Ask, "Am I providing more value to the customer than the cost of adding connectivity to the product?" And, "Is my product fad or forever?"
Zach Supalla | 7 min read
Serverless: How We Bootstrapped Our Startup by Skipping Half the Work
Technology

Serverless: How We Bootstrapped Our Startup by Skipping Half the Work

There are advantages to to running your server code "in the cloud."
Jay Meistrich | 7 min read
5 Cheats to Help You Become A Better Developer
App Developers

5 Cheats to Help You Become A Better Developer

If you need help as a developer, there's a great online community to ask and a hosting site to learn the secrets of others' code.
AJ Agrawal | 4 min read
How I Overcame My Fear of Hiring Outsourced Developers
Outsourcing

How I Overcame My Fear of Hiring Outsourced Developers

The list of people's fears regarding digital outsourcing is lengthy, but those fears can be alleviated.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
10 Steps to Building an App People Will Love
Apps

10 Steps to Building an App People Will Love

Invaluable advice from a millennial app guru.
The Oracles | 6 min read
The Real Costs of Building a Mobile App for iOS and Android
Apps

The Real Costs of Building a Mobile App for iOS and Android

Find out which type of app might be right for your business and learn about what goes into development.
Felix Tarcomnicu | 7 min read