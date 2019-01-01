My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

App Development

Don't Let Fear Keep You From Building That App
Apps

Don't Let Fear Keep You From Building That App

Stop focusing on the fact millions of apps are already for sale and start focusing on getting a piece of the billions in app sales every month.
Steve Eakin | 5 min read
10 Business Ideas for Young Entrepreneurs In Their Spare Time

10 Business Ideas for Young Entrepreneurs In Their Spare Time

These jobs that have low startup costs and are part-time are perfect for the young business person getting started.
Marsha Hunt | 6 min read
Is Apple Going to Delete Your App? Here's How You Can Save It.

Is Apple Going to Delete Your App? Here's How You Can Save It.

If your app is on the chopping block and you're not seeing the download or review results you want, take heart: You might not be doomed.
Q Manning | 5 min read
Answers to 6 Burning Questions From App Entrepreneurs

Answers to 6 Burning Questions From App Entrepreneurs

Let's talk about how to turn your app idea into profit.
Rahul Varshneya | 6 min read
No One Really Cares About Your Game-Changing App Idea

No One Really Cares About Your Game-Changing App Idea

Unless you build something, you're all talk. Investors want a product, not an idea.
Steve Eakin | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Master Your Android 7 App Development Skills
Entrepreneur Courses

Master Your Android 7 App Development Skills

Become an Android Nougat developer, learning to write apps and games in Java using Google's Android Studio.
Udemy | 3 min read
3 Mobile Analytics Platforms for Measuring User Engagement
Mobile Apps

3 Mobile Analytics Platforms for Measuring User Engagement

You don't know if you have a successful app if you're not measuring how users engage with it.
Himanshu Sareen | 5 min read
7 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Developing an App
App Developers

7 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Developing an App

These seven strategies are essential to developing a product sure to please your customers.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
3 Strategies to Make Your App Stand Out
Apps

3 Strategies to Make Your App Stand Out

Focus on app distribution, bundling and user retention to climb that elusive top 25 list.
Josiah Humphrey | 5 min read
Why Smart Entrepreneurs Are Swiping 'Right' on Recruiting Apps
Apps

Why Smart Entrepreneurs Are Swiping 'Right' on Recruiting Apps

Looking for a great app to invent? Think: recruitment.
Sathvik Tantry | 4 min read