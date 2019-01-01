My Queue

Apparel

Add a Classy Touch to Your Workwear With These Sub-$100 Watches
Apparel

These Breed leather-band watches add a timeless touch to any workwear.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
This 22-Year-Old Entrepreneur's Business (and Confidence) Got a Major Boost From an Amazing First Customer

How Jacob Dockery stitched together a successful t-shirt company.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
This Mom Couldn't Find a Sports Bra That Does What It's Supposed To. So, She Invented One.

Bodybuilder Sara Moylan had tried all the so-called 'best sports bras' on the market.
Emily Richett | 3 min read
This Entrepreneur Literally Put Helping the World Onto Her Shoulders

Alissa Lentz's HERO backpack company is trying to inspire greatness and compassion one bag at a time.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
How This Entrepreneur Helps Passionate People Stand up for Their Beliefs With Socks

Ryan Berman is on a mission to sock society's problems -- literally.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read

More From This Topic

How Influencer Marketing Can Become a Powerful Weapon for Brands
Influencers

Think about influencers the next time you put on your ultra-cool, collectible, musician-promoted hip-hop jersey.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
4 Innovative and Trendy Ecommerce Apparel Stores Offering Something New
Ecommerce

As ecommerce becomes increasingly competitive, business owners will need to embrace innovation and uniqueness to succeed.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
This Entrepreneur Went From Caddie to Golf Apparel Icon
Starting a Business

John Ashworth recognized a gap in the market -- transitional apparel to comfortably go from the links to a night out on the town.
Business & Burgers | 2 min read
How a Distinct Brand Identity Helps This Sock and Apparel Company Stand Out
Starting a Business

Iva Pawling, co-founder and CEO of Richer Poorer, sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker in Hawaii to talk entrepreneurship and building her brand.
Jen A. Miller | 1 min read
Who Will Win the Top-Selling Jersey in the NFL?
Sales

Sports merchandise powerhouse Fanatics is keeping score.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
We Finally Know When We Can Get Our Hands on Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers
Technology

Forget about self-driving cars -- these self-lacing sneakers are the next big thing.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
How This Army Veteran Turned His Hobby Into a $20 Million Business
Leadership

Nick Palmisciano combined a dark sense of humor with a warrior-like approach to business and came up big with his apparel and lifestyle company Ranger Up. Here's how he did it.
Dan Bova | 7 min read
Amazon Is Collecting Private Label Fashion Brands
Amazon

The company, which is ramping up its own fashion team, already owns seven.
Eugene Kim | 2 min read
Pizza Hut Launches a Line of Pizza-Themed Apparel
Franchises

Pizza Hut is just one of the many fast food franchises trying to attract a younger demographic with quirky merchandise.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
This Hipster Hoodie That Hides a Pillow Is a Sleeper Hit on Kickstarter
Sleep

Hypnos's inflatable sweatshirt is a napper's dream -- if you're cool with snoozing in public, that is.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read