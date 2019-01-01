There are no Videos in your queue.
Apple Pay
Payments
Payments technology will soon be integrated into jewelry, refrigerators or the sensor-rich doorway of an Amazon Go store.
Your cell phone can be your wallet, but most people are still too worried about hackers to switch from paying with cards and cash.
Plus: Facebook is considering more discreet notifications rather than tags.
More than 18 months after Apple Pay took the United States by storm, the smartphone giant has made only a small dent in the global payments market, snagged by technical challenges, low consumer take-up and resistance from banks.
Digital payments in gold are on the rise, thanks to innovative Canadian startup BitGold. This payment system, in fact, could change everything.
Mobile Payments
Company looking into taking on Walmart, Apple, Samsung and Android in the mobile payments space, according to reports.
Mobile Payments
Wal-Mart is the first U.S. retailer to offer its own payment feature. It is expected to be available throughout the country in 2016.
Apple Pay
Apple's VP made the announcement on Thursday.
Mobile Payments
The adoption of mobile payment systems is nearly universal -- except on Main Street.
Apple
Want all the details on Apple's new streaming music service? Tune in to the company's developers conference today.
Apple Pay
Despite the company's optimism, others aren't so sure.
Mobile Payments
In many ways, Android Pay is the evolution of Google Wallet.
Mobile
The chain is pushing into mobile tech with a delivery partnership and a new Apple Watch app.
Technology
This year could be huge: Improving the customer experience is key.
Apple Pay
The transactions stemmed from breaches at retail giants including Home Depot and Target.
Apple Pay
is a payment method developed by
Apple
, which allows users to store credit card information on iPhones, iPads, and Apple watches. It supports both in-store and app purchases, eliminating the need for a physical credit or debit card. Apple Pay is widely accepted by many retail and food-service companies, and merchants can easily install it by contacting their payment providers.
