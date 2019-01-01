My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple Security

Case Closed? New iOS 8 Encryption Is Impenetrable to Law Enforcement.
ios8

Case Closed? New iOS 8 Encryption Is Impenetrable to Law Enforcement.

Apple has put police on notice that security on its new phone is so tight, it couldn't extra data even it wanted to cooperate, which is doesn't.
Larry Alton | 3 min read
California Clashes With Ride-Sharing Companies and This Week's Other Must-Read Headlines

California Clashes With Ride-Sharing Companies and This Week's Other Must-Read Headlines

Check out the news business owners need to know for the week that was.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
How to Protect Your Apple Devices From Getting Hacked Right Now

How to Protect Your Apple Devices From Getting Hacked Right Now

A major security gap has left Apple devices open to hackers. Here's a step-by-step guide to installing Apple's security patches on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac laptop and desktop devices.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read