Apple Stores
The Apple Store is the envy of many in the retail world, with the highest sales per square foot in the industry.
Focus on app distribution, bundling and user retention to climb that elusive top 25 list.
The hunt is on. Where to get your hands on Apple's newest smartphones today, maybe even if you didn't pre-order.
The software company's first Manhattan store will be located at 677 Fifth Avenue, a few blocks south blocks from Apple's flagship store.
With companies using big data to push you toward their services, it's starting to feel very much like '1984.'
Apple officially activated iBeacon on Friday, meaning customers in all 254 of its U.S. stores can be tracked and sent notifications as they shop.
Angela Ahrendts is the first high-profile head of retail since Ron Johnson left in 2011.
Apple sold more than nine million new iPhone 5S and 5C models this weekend amid 'incredible' demand, though hackers are already testing the iPhone 5S's fingerprint reading technology.
Apple launched a new program in stores on Friday that will allow customers to swap in old iPhones for credit toward new ones.
Consider these three lessons to learn from Apple Stores to enhance your customer experiences in your store or office.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
