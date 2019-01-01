My Queue

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Can Now Be Used to Monitor Parkinson's Symptoms
Apple Watch Can Now Be Used to Monitor Parkinson's Symptoms

Plus, Snapchat partners with SeatGeek for direct ticket purchasing within the app and Sesame Ventures invests in a coding kit for kids.
Venturer | 1 min read
The Biggest New Features From Apple Announced at WWDC 2018

Apple will roll out major updates to all its major software platforms.
Nathan Ingraham | 10 min read
20 Apple Watch Tips to Help You Work and Play Better

Watch and learn.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
How to Turn Off or Customize Notifications in iOS

Want to silence or adjust those iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch alerts? Here's how.
Lance Whitney | 5 min read
All the Updates From Apple WWDC 2017

The Cupertino, Calif., company co-founded by Steve Jobs has introduced its first new product in years along with new versions of existing hardware.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read

More From This Topic

AI-equipped Apple Watch Can Detect Irregular Heartbeat and Signs of a Stroke
AI-equipped Apple Watch Can Detect Irregular Heartbeat and Signs of a Stroke

When paired with AI, it detects arrhythmia 97 percent of the time.
Steve Dent | 2 min read
Apple Just Bought a Popular Sleep Tracker
Apple Just Bought a Popular Sleep Tracker

The Beddit deal could help bring sleep monitoring to your Apple Watch.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Discounts and Advertising Spur Brisk Apple Watch Sales
Discounts and Advertising Spur Brisk Apple Watch Sales

Apple raised the profile of the Watch this holiday season. That effort included a promotional deal with Nike and aggressive advertising.
Reuters | 3 min read
Apple Watch Sales Set Record in Holiday Week, Apple's Cook Says
Apple Watch Sales Set Record in Holiday Week, Apple's Cook Says

'Our data shows that Apple Watch is doing great and looks to be one of the most popular holiday gifts this year,' Cook wrote.
Reuters | 3 min read
Apple Air Pods Will Likely Be a Hit Once They Get the Bugs Out
Apple Air Pods Will Likely Be a Hit Once They Get the Bugs Out

There will be plenty of consumers who are going to love and embrace Apple's wireless vision.
Stephen Key | 4 min read
It's All In the Wrist: Apple's Tactic for a Little Games Glory
It's All In the Wrist: Apple's Tactic for a Little Games Glory

Apple is not permitted to display its limited-edition bands alongside the Olympics logo, or any other obvious Games symbol, but that has not stopped some fans from doing so.
Reuters | 3 min read
General Mills Has Released Its First New Cereal in 15 Years -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
General Mills Has Released Its First New Cereal in 15 Years -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Burger King combined a Whopper with a burrito.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
What Else Went Wrong for Apple Besides Predicted iPhone Slump
What Else Went Wrong for Apple Besides Predicted iPhone Slump

Apple sales slumped 13 percent as many product categories fell.
Aaron Pressman | 4 min read
At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.
At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.

Apple sold twice as many first-year watches as first-year iPhones.
Hilary Brueck | 2 min read
10 Gadgets That Make Great Gifts for Entrepreneurs
10 Gadgets That Make Great Gifts for Entrepreneurs

If you're looking for the perfect present for the boundary-pushing entrepreneur in your life, check out this list.
Emily Price | 4 min read

The Apple Watch, released in April 2015, is a smartwatch that runs like a mini iPhone and allows users to receive and send text messages, make speakerphone calls, monitor your health and fitness and play songs like an iPod. The watch, which comes in two sizes 38 mm and 42 mm, starts at $349.