There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Appreciation
Entrepreneurs
Appreciate your employees, and everything else falls into place.
Bring intention to your startup's culture, no matter how small.
Set expectations and communicate.
Survey your accomplishments now, and reassess your goals, to conclude this year in kinetic alignment with where you want to go next.
Be thankful for what you have.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneurs
Referrals are not just prime sales leads. They are the ultimate compliment.
Appreciation
By becoming more appreciative, you attract more for which to be thankful.
Veterans
Create Memorial Day traditions that truly recognize and appreciate the fallen.
Freelancers
Establish a budget and a clear line of communication.
CEOs
Looking for a new way to make your employees feel appreciated? Try this one.
Gratitude
There's a big return on investment for expressing gratitude regularly.
Employee Morale
Taking the crew to lunch once a year between Thanksgiving and Christmas doesn't make up for taking them for granted the rest of the year.
Thanksgiving
See the good in everyone, and let them know how much you value them.
Company Culture
Showing appreciation to staff is appropriate during the holiday season but can be a great year-round practice.
Infographics
Turns out, feeling appreciated at work directly relates to productivity and purpose.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?