There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
April Fools Day
Marketing
Brands didn't hold back this year, mocking themselves a little and their competitors a lot.
Every April 1, the web goes collectively insane. Here are the best recent pranks and fake-outs.
Please brands, leave the jokes to the professionals.
Ship a few laughs your way this April Fools' Day with these products.
The search giant pulled a Gmail button meant for fun after people claimed it cost them their jobs.
More From This Topic
Richard Branson
The entrepreneur ultimately only pranked himself when he failed to follow through on his fictional 'Music Box' concept.
Tech Addiction
The streaming giant has unveiled a cutting-edge timepiece of its own, which literally allows users to watch Netflix around the clock.
April Fools Day
After receiving an enthusiastic response for the fictional Cricket Milkshake, Wayback Burgers decided to make the protein-rich prank a reality.
Fashion
They're just an April Fool's Day prank. And thank goodness for that.
Google
On April Fools' Day in 2004, Google unveiled Gmail as an invite-only, beta rollout.
April Fools Day
From Google's 'Pokémon Masters' to Virgin's 'Cancun Afternoon,' a look at the most outrageous pranks we've seen so far.
Technology
How some companies are having fun on this popular holiday.
Technology
Try one of these apps for a little light-hearted fun at your office.
Marketing
See what tricks entrepreneurial companies have up their sleeves.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?