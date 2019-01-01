My Queue

April Fools Day

Elon Musk Jokes Tesla Is Bankrupt, and Other Great April Fool's Day Pranks
Marketing

Elon Musk Jokes Tesla Is Bankrupt, and Other Great April Fool's Day Pranks

Brands didn't hold back this year, mocking themselves a little and their competitors a lot.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
Oh, Internet: The Web's Best April Fools' Pranks

Oh, Internet: The Web's Best April Fools' Pranks

Every April 1, the web goes collectively insane. Here are the best recent pranks and fake-outs.
Evan Dashevsky | 8 min read
This Year's April Fool's Gags, From LOL to Nope

This Year's April Fool's Gags, From LOL to Nope

Please brands, leave the jokes to the professionals.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Totally Real Products That Make Us Say 'WTF'

Totally Real Products That Make Us Say 'WTF'

Ship a few laughs your way this April Fools' Day with these products.
Lindsay Friedman | 4 min read
Google's 'Mic Drop' Prank Ends Very, Very Badly, But These 9 Other April Fools' Jokes Get It Right

Google's 'Mic Drop' Prank Ends Very, Very Badly, But These 9 Other April Fools' Jokes Get It Right

The search giant pulled a Gmail button meant for fun after people claimed it cost them their jobs.
Lindsay Friedman | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Richard Branson's Biggest Mistake: Inventing the iPod… as a Prank
Richard Branson

Richard Branson's Biggest Mistake: Inventing the iPod… as a Prank

The entrepreneur ultimately only pranked himself when he failed to follow through on his fictional 'Music Box' concept.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Netflix Invents Apple Watch Alternative in Hilarious New Parody (VIDEO)
Tech Addiction

Netflix Invents Apple Watch Alternative in Hilarious New Parody (VIDEO)

The streaming giant has unveiled a cutting-edge timepiece of its own, which literally allows users to watch Netflix around the clock.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
An April Fool's Day Prank Led This Burger Chain to Start Selling Milkshakes Made With Crickets
April Fools Day

An April Fool's Day Prank Led This Burger Chain to Start Selling Milkshakes Made With Crickets

After receiving an enthusiastic response for the fictional Cricket Milkshake, Wayback Burgers decided to make the protein-rich prank a reality.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
If You Thought Selfie Sticks Made You Look Ridiculous, Get Ready for Selfie Shoes!
Fashion

If You Thought Selfie Sticks Made You Look Ridiculous, Get Ready for Selfie Shoes!

They're just an April Fool's Day prank. And thank goodness for that.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
No Joke: Google's Groundbreaking Gmail Platform Turns 10 Today
Google

No Joke: Google's Groundbreaking Gmail Platform Turns 10 Today

On April Fools' Day in 2004, Google unveiled Gmail as an invite-only, beta rollout.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
So Google's Hiring a Pokémon Master, Eh? The Best April Fools' Day Pranks of 2014
April Fools Day

So Google's Hiring a Pokémon Master, Eh? The Best April Fools' Day Pranks of 2014

From Google's 'Pokémon Masters' to Virgin's 'Cancun Afternoon,' a look at the most outrageous pranks we've seen so far.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Gotcha! A Roundup of April Fools' Day Pranks From Around Tech and Social Media
Technology

Gotcha! A Roundup of April Fools' Day Pranks From Around Tech and Social Media

How some companies are having fun on this popular holiday.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
April Fools: 4 Apps for Office Pranks
Technology

April Fools: 4 Apps for Office Pranks

Try one of these apps for a little light-hearted fun at your office.
Cynthia Boris | 2 min read
April Fools' Day at The Office
Marketing

April Fools' Day at The Office

See what tricks entrepreneurial companies have up their sleeves.
Diana Ransom