arab culture

Business Unusual

Made For The Middle East: Halla Walla Offers Emojis That Are Characteristics To Arab Culture

Driven to alter the perception of Arabs in the West, especially with the current state of discourse worldwide, the duo set out to create Halla Walla to depict expressions and emotions in colloquial conversations representative of the region.
Pamella de Leon | 7 min read