Arabic content
Startup Financing
It paves the way for the launch for their specialized Arabic machine translation engine, which will utilize AI and other tech products.
The investment will be used to "increase the reach of Arabic books across the globe," and scale its POD service.
The startup aims to utilize the funding proceeds to expand Mawdoo3's library of Arabic content.
RBBi's research study reports the importance of targeting Arabic speakers by providing high-quality local language content and intelligent optimization that will yield better results year on year.
Under the partnership, OSN customers will gain access to the Netflix platform through a new set-top box that is slated to launch towards the end of the second quarter of the year.
Startups
For businesses seeking to reach online audiences in the Arab world, the need for Arabic content in the digital realm cannot be understated, and Ureed, with its network of freelancers, seeks to capitalize on this opportunity.
