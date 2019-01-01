My Queue

Arabic content

Translation Platform Tarjama Raises US$5 Million In Series A Round
Startup Financing

Translation Platform Tarjama Raises US$5 Million In Series A Round

It paves the way for the launch for their specialized Arabic machine translation engine, which will utilize AI and other tech products.
Pamella de Leon | 5 min read
Arabic Book Retail Platform Jamalon Raises Over US$10 Million In Its Ongoing Series B Round

Arabic Book Retail Platform Jamalon Raises Over US$10 Million In Its Ongoing Series B Round

The investment will be used to "increase the reach of Arabic books across the globe," and scale its POD service.
Pamella de Leon | 4 min read
Jordan-Based Arabic Content Platform Mawdoo3 Raises US$13.5 Million In Series B Funding

Jordan-Based Arabic Content Platform Mawdoo3 Raises US$13.5 Million In Series B Funding

The startup aims to utilize the funding proceeds to expand Mawdoo3's library of Arabic content.
Sindhu Hariharan | 5 min read
Why Your Business Needs to Invest in Arabic Digital Marketing

Why Your Business Needs to Invest in Arabic Digital Marketing

RBBi's research study reports the importance of targeting Arabic speakers by providing high-quality local language content and intelligent optimization that will yield better results year on year.
Ammar Badr | 5 min read
Dubai-Based OSN Strikes A Deal With Netflix In The MENA Region

Dubai-Based OSN Strikes A Deal With Netflix In The MENA Region

Under the partnership, OSN customers will gain access to the Netflix platform through a new set-top box that is slated to launch towards the end of the second quarter of the year.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read

Tapping Into Opportunity: Nour Al Hassan, Founder And CEO, Ureed
Startups

Tapping Into Opportunity: Nour Al Hassan, Founder And CEO, Ureed

For businesses seeking to reach online audiences in the Arab world, the need for Arabic content in the digital realm cannot be understated, and Ureed, with its network of freelancers, seeks to capitalize on this opportunity.
Aby Sam Thomas | 7 min read