Arby's

Sonic Sold to Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.3 Billion
News and Trends

Sonic Sold to Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.3 Billion

Plus, the subscription startup Bespoke is creating its own products and vegan pet food startup Wild Earth now has products for sale.
Venturer | 1 min read
Arby's Bids Farewell to Its Favorite Hater, Jon Stewart, With an Ad Featuring His Insults

Arby's Bids Farewell to Its Favorite Hater, Jon Stewart, With an Ad Featuring His Insults

The chain proved its brand savvy as it bid Stewart #JonVoyage.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The Story of a Commercial, An Apology and a Glass of Pepsi

The Story of a Commercial, An Apology and a Glass of Pepsi

The latest commercial from sandwich chain Arby's is just a glass of Pepsi and a voice over. Here's why.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Forget Rising Beef Prices: Why Arby's Is Placing All Bets on Meat

Forget Rising Beef Prices: Why Arby's Is Placing All Bets on Meat

Just as meat prices are peaking, Arby's is rebranding to go back to the meaty basics. Sorry, vegetarians.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Starbucks, Chipotle and 6 More Food Chains Scare Up Business With Halloween Deals

Starbucks, Chipotle and 6 More Food Chains Scare Up Business With Halloween Deals

Here's where to find food other than candy corn at a fiendishly good price this Halloween.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read

Arby's Breaks the World Record for Longest Commercial
Arby's

Arby's Breaks the World Record for Longest Commercial

This weekend, Arby's aired a 13-hour, dialogue-free commercial of brisket being smoked. Riveting.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Arby's Expensive Revamp: Two Logos in Two Years
Franchises

Arby's Expensive Revamp: Two Logos in Two Years

Just a year after revamping its logo, Arby's has introduced a new logo that's closer to the original. But is it worth it?
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
This Mega Deal Means Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Are Now in the Same Family as Arby's, Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon
Growth Strategies

This Mega Deal Means Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Are Now in the Same Family as Arby's, Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon

Roark Capital Group will acquire CKE Inc., the parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, adding to its extensive franchise brand portfolio, which includes Wingstop, Carvel Ice Cream and Arby's.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The Man Who Owns (Almost) All the Burger Kings
Franchises

The Man Who Owns (Almost) All the Burger Kings

Giullermo Perales, the country's biggest Latino franchisee, talks about why he likes to control the market.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin
The Top 10 Sandwich Franchises
Franchises

The Top 10 Sandwich Franchises

From Philly cheese steaks to stuffed pitas, meet the companies devouring the competition.
5 min read