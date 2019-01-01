There are no Videos in your queue.
Architects
Office Culture
The founder of the website company created an office focused on employee needs and company values.
It may not be the most beautiful home you've ever seen, but it's safe and was efficient to build.
Eric Goldemberg of MONAD Studios in Miami Beach, Fla., is creating a boutique of customizable, futuristic instruments.
Dutch visual artist Barbara Visser is taking an edgy stand against the dangers of sitting at work all day.
You have to see the innovative designs from this year's winners of the World Architecture Festival.
More From This Topic
Design
The newest trends in workplace design highlight employee choice, wellness, lifestyle amenities and opportunities for mentorship.
Office Space
Olle Lundberg, founder of Lundberg Design and the man behind Twitter's birdhouse-themed San Francisco headquarters, shares tips for improving office productivity and morale.
Food Trucks
Coolhaus founder Natasha Case went from selling ice cream sandwiches out of an old postal truck to self-made millionaire. Here's how.
Entrepreneurs
Thanks to a collaboration of public and private resources, one of the old 84,000-square-foot warehouses flanking the East River in New York City is being renovated and transformed.
Growth Strategies
Lessons from a landscape architecture firm on how to build a brand that's mindful of the customer experience.
Growth Strategies
Words of wisdom from these noted architects can give you another perspective on entrepreneurship.
Growth Strategies
A look at the next wave of open workspaces, where transparency, collaboration and sustainability are coming together to create environments that drive innovation.
Growth Strategies
Two architects in Providence, R.I., contained their plans and found new reasons to recommit themselves to their city along the way.
