architecture

Why Your New Company Needs an Old Building
Office Space

Why Your New Company Needs an Old Building

Consider a solid building with character over a new construction.
Paula Wallace | 6 min read
We Took a Tour of This Shared Office Space That Looks More Like a Luxury Hotel

We Took a Tour of This Shared Office Space That Looks More Like a Luxury Hotel

Emerge212 in New York City gets its inspiration from museums and hotels.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Check Out This Beautiful Starbucks in a Historical Japanese Building

Check Out This Beautiful Starbucks in a Historical Japanese Building

The coffee giant took over a old mansion in Kyoto.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Check Out This Amazing Drone Footage of Apple's Future Campus

Check Out This Amazing Drone Footage of Apple's Future Campus

The building will reportedly have room for 13,000 employees.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Taco Bell's New Restaurants Are Unrecognizable

Taco Bell's New Restaurants Are Unrecognizable

The company rolled out four new store models, and they look nothing like the fast-food chain we know.
Hayley Peterson | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Architects Seek $2.9 Billion to Build 'Lord of the Rings' City
Indiegogo

Architects Seek $2.9 Billion to Build 'Lord of the Rings' City

Funds are being raised for the Minas Tirith replica on Indiegogo.
CNBC | 3 min read
Ever Sprint to Catch a Flight? You'll Appreciate This Airport's Racetrack Lanes.
Travel

Ever Sprint to Catch a Flight? You'll Appreciate This Airport's Racetrack Lanes.

As part of the runup to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan's largest airport gets a sporty upgrade. Just imagine all the goofy starting line selfies taking off.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
5 Influences on Design for the Modern Workplace
Workplaces

5 Influences on Design for the Modern Workplace

Design can play an integral role in aligning the future workplace with the new expectations of a younger workforce.
Fran Ferrone | 5 min read