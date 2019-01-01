My Queue

Argentina

América Latina Emprendedora

¡Arriba América Latina! Una startup argentina gana el premio mundial Seedstars

Federico Hernández de Blended recibió 500 mil dólares de inversión al vencer a 64 startups de todo el mundo.
Martha Elena Violante | 2 min read
Esta startup argentina imprime órganos en 3D para ayudar a los médicos a no cometer errores en sus cirugías

Medical Design, que cuenta con el apoyo de Telefónica Open Future, diseñó un sistema que permite replicar partes del cuerpo para practicar las intervenciones.
iProUP | 7 min read