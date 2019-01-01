My Queue

Arianna Huffington

Advice for Elon Musk From Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington and Mark Cuban
Elon Musk

Advice for Elon Musk From Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington and Mark Cuban

Among their recommendations for Tesla's CEO? Delegate, get more sleep and learn to embrace short sellers.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
The Future of Civilization Doesn't Depend on Elon Musk Denying Himself Sleep

The Future of Civilization Doesn't Depend on Elon Musk Denying Himself Sleep

Regardless if Tesla succeeds or fails, Musk has changed the auto industry more than any person since Henry Ford.
Peter Page | 5 min read
'Crazy Rich Asians' Makes Crazy Box Office History. 3 Things to Know Today.

'Crazy Rich Asians' Makes Crazy Box Office History. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
The Importance of Individuality and Sleep: An Interview With Arianna Huffington

The Importance of Individuality and Sleep: An Interview With Arianna Huffington

Recognize your addiction to your phone.
Cynthia Johnson | 5 min read
Do You Sleep More Than Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, Sheryl Sandberg and Other Leaders?

Do You Sleep More Than Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, Sheryl Sandberg and Other Leaders?

Find out how your snooze time matches up against these power nappers.
Bill Schulz | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Don't Fight That Urge to Snooze! How to Integrate Healthy Sleep Habits Into Your Company Culture
Sleep

Don't Fight That Urge to Snooze! How to Integrate Healthy Sleep Habits Into Your Company Culture

Send a clear signal to your team that their employer values sleep and its positive impact on employee health.
Firas Kittaneh | 5 min read
Advice for Uber From Branson, Cuban and Others
Uber

Advice for Uber From Branson, Cuban and Others

Getting a level of distance can do a world of good.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Breaking the Glass Ceiling Starts With Changing Workplace Culture
Women Leaders

Breaking the Glass Ceiling Starts With Changing Workplace Culture

At the eighth annual Women in the World New York Summit, four female executives discussed the cultural factors that have led to fewer women in leadership roles.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Free Today: Arianna Huffington's New Audiobook on Sleep
Arianna Huffington

Free Today: Arianna Huffington's New Audiobook on Sleep

The passionate sleep advocate has created her own version of the classic children's book 'Goodnight Moon' -- which she's renamed 'Goodnight Smartphone.'
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Arianna Huffington Knows When to Fold 'Em and Move On
Change

Arianna Huffington Knows When to Fold 'Em and Move On

There will always come a time when it's time to leave. Even when it is your 'baby.'
John Rampton | 5 min read
Arianna Huffington to Leave Huffington Post
Arianna Huffington

Arianna Huffington to Leave Huffington Post

'I thought HuffPost would be my last act. But I've decided to step down as HuffPost's editor-in-chief to run my new venture, Thrive Global,' she tweeted.
Reuters | 1 min read
10 Quotes from the Fearless Arianna Huffington
Inspiration

10 Quotes from the Fearless Arianna Huffington

In celebration of Arianna Huffington's birthday, we share her reflections on motivation and success.
Grace Reader | 3 min read
Arianna Huffington Is Serious About a Good Night's Sleep
Sleep

Arianna Huffington Is Serious About a Good Night's Sleep

An accident inspired her to reevaluate her own notions about the importance of sleep.
Deep Patel | 5 min read
Arianna Huffington: 'It Really Makes No Sense' to Think You Can Sleep Less and Get More Done
Sleep

Arianna Huffington: 'It Really Makes No Sense' to Think You Can Sleep Less and Get More Done

After a dramatic breakdown that was the result of burnout, the media mogul did deep research on why sleep matters and ultimately wrote the book, 'The Sleep Revolution.'
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Arianna Huffington's Dramatic Lesson After 'Coming to in a Pool of Blood and Realizing Nobody Had Shot Me'
Arianna Huffington

Arianna Huffington's Dramatic Lesson After 'Coming to in a Pool of Blood and Realizing Nobody Had Shot Me'

The media mogul and entrepreneur started her investigation into sleep because she herself wasn't getting enough rest.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read