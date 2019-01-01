There are no Videos in your queue.
Arianna Huffington
Elon Musk
Among their recommendations for Tesla's CEO? Delegate, get more sleep and learn to embrace short sellers.
Regardless if Tesla succeeds or fails, Musk has changed the auto industry more than any person since Henry Ford.
Recognize your addiction to your phone.
More From This Topic
Sleep
Send a clear signal to your team that their employer values sleep and its positive impact on employee health.
Uber
Getting a level of distance can do a world of good.
Women Leaders
At the eighth annual Women in the World New York Summit, four female executives discussed the cultural factors that have led to fewer women in leadership roles.
Arianna Huffington
The passionate sleep advocate has created her own version of the classic children's book 'Goodnight Moon' -- which she's renamed 'Goodnight Smartphone.'
Change
There will always come a time when it's time to leave. Even when it is your 'baby.'
Arianna Huffington
'I thought HuffPost would be my last act. But I've decided to step down as HuffPost's editor-in-chief to run my new venture, Thrive Global,' she tweeted.
Inspiration
In celebration of Arianna Huffington's birthday, we share her reflections on motivation and success.
Sleep
An accident inspired her to reevaluate her own notions about the importance of sleep.
Sleep
After a dramatic breakdown that was the result of burnout, the media mogul did deep research on why sleep matters and ultimately wrote the book, 'The Sleep Revolution.'
Arianna Huffington
The media mogul and entrepreneur started her investigation into sleep because she herself wasn't getting enough rest.
