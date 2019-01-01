My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

arizona

How the Printing Biz Was a Better Deal for This U.S. Military Veteran
Franchise Players

How the Printing Biz Was a Better Deal for This U.S. Military Veteran

Greg Kingsbury of Arizona is thriving as a franchisee with Better Deal Printing, a company uniquely positioned to give back to the veteran community.
Erin Schultz | 5 min read
Lifelong Health Advocate Finds a Natural Fit With Jamba Juice

Lifelong Health Advocate Finds a Natural Fit With Jamba Juice

Panos Joulios, a career-entrepreneur in the restaurant industry, loves promoting healthy living at his several juice joints across Arizona and California.
Erin Schultz | 7 min read
Married Business Partners Find Themselves Not in Kansas Anymore With Window Genie

Married Business Partners Find Themselves Not in Kansas Anymore With Window Genie

Brent and Melissa Windsor relocated to the Arizona desert to provide their new community with window-washing services through the franchise.
Erin Schultz | 5 min read
Meet the Wearable That Could Save Your Life If You're Being Attacked

Meet the Wearable That Could Save Your Life If You're Being Attacked

The Mace Wear Pod is a personal security tracker that can get victims help and collect evidence in the event of an assault.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read