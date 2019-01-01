My Queue

Army

Elon Musk to Bore Chicago, Iron Man Suits and the World Cup: 3 Things to Know Today
3 Things To Know

Elon Musk to Bore Chicago, Iron Man Suits and the World Cup: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
What a Combat Veteran Knows About Transformation Through Adversity

What a Combat Veteran Knows About Transformation Through Adversity

It took hitting rock bottom for the war vet Earl Granville to take back his life.
Joe De Sena | 4 min read
This Combat Veteran Combined Woodworking Skills and Perseverance to Create a Patriotic Art Company

This Combat Veteran Combined Woodworking Skills and Perseverance to Create a Patriotic Art Company

Brian Steorts is the owner of a veteran-run business called Flags of Valor. Here, he shares how working with "America's best" is an entrepreneurial privilege.
Carol Roth | 7 min read
The U.S. Army Is Testing 3-D Printed Drone Technology

The U.S. Army Is Testing 3-D Printed Drone Technology

Not yet in use, the new technology was presented earlier this year.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Former Google CEO Schmidt to Head New Pentagon Innovation Board

Former Google CEO Schmidt to Head New Pentagon Innovation Board

Its goal will be to bring Silicon Valley innovation and best practices to the U.S. military.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

What Two Years in the Israeli Army Taught Me About Leadership
Leadership

What Two Years in the Israeli Army Taught Me About Leadership

A CEO underwent some tough training on his way to "take that hill."
Dan Schoenbaum | 5 min read
7 Qualities the Army Instilled in Me That Helped Me Launch a Business
Veterans

7 Qualities the Army Instilled in Me That Helped Me Launch a Business

Veterans possess these skills that help them excel in entrepreneur or employee roles.
Tabatha Turman | 6 min read
This Mighty Exoskeleton Can Give You Superhuman Strength (Sort Of)
Far Out Tech

This Mighty Exoskeleton Can Give You Superhuman Strength (Sort Of)

Anyone who wears this rugged exosuit will be able to lift heavy tools and objects like they're feathers.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
This Company Makes Money by Letting Civilians Drive Military Vehicles
Business Unusual

This Company Makes Money by Letting Civilians Drive Military Vehicles

"We've crushed cars and motor homes. We've even driven tanks through barns," says founder Tony Borglum
Jason Ankeny | 5 min read
Photo-Taking Contact Lenses, Giant Crab Robots and Radiation-Blocking Underwear
Technology

Photo-Taking Contact Lenses, Giant Crab Robots and Radiation-Blocking Underwear

A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Jason Fell | 6 min read
Eye of the Tiger: U.S. Army Eyes Night Vision Contact Lenses
Far Out Tech

Eye of the Tiger: U.S. Army Eyes Night Vision Contact Lenses

Forget heavy night vision goggles. Scientists are developing a better, lighter way for soldiers to see in the dark.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read