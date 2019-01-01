My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Arnoldo de la Rocha

El sueño mexicano de Arnoldo de la Rocha, creador del Pollo Feliz
Historias Entrepreneur

El sueño mexicano de Arnoldo de la Rocha, creador del Pollo Feliz

Pasó de ser un campesino a un empresario internacional con 20,000 empleados, más de 800 sucursales en México y Estados Unidos. Para él, los cambios son un reto a vencer.
Javier Pérez García | 5 min read