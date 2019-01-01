There are no Videos in your queue.
Arnoldo de la Rocha
Historias Entrepreneur
Pasó de ser un campesino a un empresario internacional con 20,000 empleados, más de 800 sucursales en México y Estados Unidos. Para él, los cambios son un reto a vencer.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
