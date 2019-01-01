My Queue

Arrogance

Steve Jobs Was an Arrogant You-Know-What. Jeff Bezos and Larry Ellison Aren't Teddy Bears, Either.
Personality Traits

Five controversial leaders who are/were polarizing, and why that may have been what made them so successful in the first place.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
5 Ways to Reach Entrepreneurial Humility

Success can make leaders arrogant, leading to corporate disaster. Can you stay humble enough for your company to survive?
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read
Why So Many Tech Founders Who Are Jerks Become Insanely Rich and Successful

If 'startup DNA' is the idea that the world's best entrepreneurs have some inherent talent they were born with that made them successful, then many also share another characteristic: arrogance.
Alyson Shontell | 7 min read