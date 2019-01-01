My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Art and Craft

Mona Lisa Overdrive: Art Collides With Digital Technology
art exhibits

Mona Lisa Overdrive: Art Collides With Digital Technology

An insurgency of digital art, whether musical or visual or both, invades traditional art museums and your phone, too.
Eran Halevy | 4 min read
Stand Out From the Competition With Handmade Holiday Cards

Stand Out From the Competition With Handmade Holiday Cards

Crafting a handmade card is a sure way to be remembered by your clients all year round.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
A Startup To Keep Children Engaged: KenziBox

A Startup To Keep Children Engaged: KenziBox

"KenziBox is an innovative product that keeps children busy, engaged and learning. We made doing art and craft activities as easy as packing [an] iPad in a bag. We believe we can get all young kids crafting."
Pamella de Leon | 4 min read