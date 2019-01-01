There are no Videos in your queue.
arte mexicano
Shark Tank México
Marchantes es una plataforma de venta de obras de arte que impulsa a artistas emergentes. El proyecto parece ser tan rentable que Rodrigo Herrera invirtió 3.5 millones de pesos.
Esta semana conoceremos a una cantante que busca grabar su cuarto disco; a un grupo de diseñadores mexicanos que exportan sus productos a Japón y un taller de herramientas para el diseñador empresario.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
