artesanas

La mamá que bordó un negocio a la mexicana
Mamás emprendedoras

Fernanda Escobedo, madre de dos niñas, creó junto con su hermana, un par de primas y una amiga artesana, Agua de Chile, una marca que tiene como propósito impulsar el arte textil del país, a través de ropa para bebés bordada por mujeres mexicanas.
Nayeli Meza Orozco | 6 min read