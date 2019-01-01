My Queue

After a Chance Meeting on the Beach These Entrepreneurs Built a Company Based on Respect for Global Artisans
Working with artisans around the world has taught these two Americans to embrace different cultures and celebrate the differences.
Griffin Thall | 4 min read
From $150,000 in Debt to $4 Million in Revenue: How One Man Built a Wildly Successful Globe-Making Business

Finding a unique gift for his father's 80th birthday was this entrepreneur's first foray into creating artisan globes
Hayden Field | 11 min read
A Social Engine That is Handcrafting Artisans' Livelihoods

Technology has pivotal role to play in bridging this gap between grass roots artisans and global buyers
Sanchit Govil | 4 min read
This Kashmiri Entrepreneur Wants the World To Remember his State for its Art

"The ambiguity in someone's mind about the genuineness of a product has cost artisans a lot of buyers."
Sanchita Dash | 6 min read
CES 2017: 'Parks and Recreation' Actor Nick Offerman on His Toughest Business Challenge

Besides playing Dick McDonald in the upcoming Ray Kroc biopic, the actor also runs a woodshop.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read

India's Famous Hand-woven Cloth is on the Global Map Courtesy These 5 Women Entrepreneurs
Are we doing enough to make this world better, the question that led this entrepreneur to start her own brand of Khadi.
Komal Nathani | 5 min read
Making India's craft industry stay alive
Indian Artizans is retelling the incredible story behind the Indian craft across the globe.
Samiksha Jain | 6 min read