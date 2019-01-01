My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Artists

A Day in the Life of Contemporary Artist Elizabeth Sutton

A Day in the Life of Contemporary Artist Elizabeth Sutton

Watch this one-day video diary to see how a New York artist, entrepreneur and mother handles work-life balance.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Artists Passionate About Their Work Have Many Lessons for Entrepreneurs

Artists Passionate About Their Work Have Many Lessons for Entrepreneurs

Nobody follows their passion more ardently or takes bigger risks than an artist.
Tanner Simkins | 5 min read
This Illustrator Is Projected to Make $700,000 This Year, and She Says She Couldn't Have Done It Without Instagram

This Illustrator Is Projected to Make $700,000 This Year, and She Says She Couldn't Have Done It Without Instagram

'Because of Instagram, they said yes!' Here's the story of Jamel Saliba, better known as Melsy's Illustrations to her 108,000 Instagram followers.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
What This Business-Savvy 'Artrepreneur' Did to Become a Millionaire by 24

What This Business-Savvy 'Artrepreneur' Did to Become a Millionaire by 24

Bradley Theodore found himself at the lowest of lows, before he saw his first million.
Gerard Adams | 2 min read
This Filmmaking Crew Found Success on YouTube Making Shorts With Crazy Visual Effects

This Filmmaking Crew Found Success on YouTube Making Shorts With Crazy Visual Effects

The nine-man team behind Corridor balances cinematic short films with behind-the-scenes vlogs to maximize YouTube's potential.
Lydia Belanger | 11 min read

More From This Topic

How the Single Worst Tragedy in This Artist's Life Made Her Figure Out How to Heal and Get Stronger

How the Single Worst Tragedy in This Artist's Life Made Her Figure Out How to Heal and Get Stronger

When her assistant lost his life in a tragic car accident, New York artist Elizabeth Sutton had no blueprint on how to move forward.
Elizabeth Sutton | 7 min read
How This Instagram Artist Turned Her Passion for Fashion Into a Freelance Career
Instagram Icon

How This Instagram Artist Turned Her Passion for Fashion Into a Freelance Career

Jeanette Getrost has illustrated collections, product packaging and even party guests for fashion and beauty brands.
Lydia Belanger | 11 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Spider-Man Co-Creator Steve Ditko
News and Trends

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Spider-Man Co-Creator Steve Ditko

The famed cartoonist is dead at 90.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
How This Artist Makes Money Off YouTube Without Brand Sponsorships
YouTube Icon

How This Artist Makes Money Off YouTube Without Brand Sponsorships

Landscape photographer Thomas Heaton says he's successful because of this decision, not in spite of it.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
This Graffiti Artist Makes Millions of Dollars Selling His Work
Creativity

This Graffiti Artist Makes Millions of Dollars Selling His Work

Andrew Medal sits down with Timmy Sneaks, world-renowned creative visionary and graffiti artist, to discuss creativity in the digital age and the business behind making art.
Andrew Medal | 1 min read
This Amazing Project Roasts Crazy Sexist Vintage Ads
Gender Bias

This Amazing Project Roasts Crazy Sexist Vintage Ads

Artist Eli Rezkallah has created a 'parallel universe' of images in which men do housework and serve women, not the other way around.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
How This Artist Went From Doodling in School to Seeing Her Pieces in Museums
Artists

How This Artist Went From Doodling in School to Seeing Her Pieces in Museums

Plus, why you should always maintain your self-belief.
Gerard Adams | 2 min read
This Photographer's Distinctive Food Art Often Gets Stolen. Here's How She Stands Up for Herself and Stays Positive.
Instagram Icon

This Photographer's Distinctive Food Art Often Gets Stolen. Here's How She Stands Up for Herself and Stays Positive.

Brittany Wright of @wrightkitchen built a business around Instagram, but she's seeking ways to reclaim ownership of her work that's been lifted from the platform.
Lydia Belanger | 15+ min read
How an Instagram Side Hustle of Combining Photos Led This Artist to Quit His 'Cushy Corporate Advertising Job'
Instagram Icon

How an Instagram Side Hustle of Combining Photos Led This Artist to Quit His 'Cushy Corporate Advertising Job'

The man behind the mashup 'combophoto' technique explains how his art and career have evolved since he started posting his hybrid images.
Lydia Belanger | 15+ min read
6 Ways Being an Artist Prepared Me for the Startup World
Artists

6 Ways Being an Artist Prepared Me for the Startup World

From the outside, these two worlds look completely different but they are really rather similar.
Dana Loberg | 4 min read