#4 Things Fintech Companies Expect From Upcoming Budget
Pre-Budget 2019

#4 Things Fintech Companies Expect From Upcoming Budget

The fintech market is forecasted to touch USD 2.4 billion by 2020.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
In a Major Relief to MSMEs, Government Doubles the GST Exemption Limit

In a Major Relief to MSMEs, Government Doubles the GST Exemption Limit

The threshold limit below which MSMEs are exempted from GST is doubled to INR 40 lakh
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
How is Blockchain Technology Transforming India's FinTech Ambition?

How is Blockchain Technology Transforming India's FinTech Ambition?

In the view of the digital security issues, blockchain tech has emerged as one of the most reckoning and disruptive solution towards securing financial transactions
Vivek Steve Francis | 3 min read
How to Maximize Your Earnings from Budget 2018?

How to Maximize Your Earnings from Budget 2018?

Ruling in 19 out of India's 29 states, with this year's budget, the ruling government has made huge attempts to promote creation of more jobs opportunities
Dr. Somdutta Singh | 4 min read
Budget 2018 : Fueling the Indian Digital Economy

Budget 2018 : Fueling the Indian Digital Economy

According to industry reports, the Indian IT industry is expected to add around 1.80 lakh to 2 lakh new jobs in 2018
Charlie Lee | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How Can Small & Medium Businesses Reduce Bad Loans?
MSMEs

How Can Small & Medium Businesses Reduce Bad Loans?

Bad loans can dent a company's image as well as spoil future prospects
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Will Indian Government be able to Fulfill the Promise of Job Creation?
Job Creation

Will Indian Government be able to Fulfill the Promise of Job Creation?

In order to create employment, Jaitley said that 70 lakh formal jobs have been created this year.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Small and Medium Businesses Get a shot in the arm in #Budget2018
MSMEs

Small and Medium Businesses Get a shot in the arm in #Budget2018

The step comes as a relief post demonetization & GST that broke the back of MSMEs countrywide
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Union Budget 2018-19: India Gets the World's Largest Govt-funded Healthcare Programme
Union Budget 2018-19

Union Budget 2018-19: India Gets the World's Largest Govt-funded Healthcare Programme

Under this programme, Healthcare Protection will now become a reality for 10 cr poor and vulnerable families in India
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Union Budget 2018-19: Invoice Discounting Platforms Can Access MSME's GSTIN Data For Authenticity
Union Budget 2018-19

Union Budget 2018-19: Invoice Discounting Platforms Can Access MSME's GSTIN Data For Authenticity

Late payment is one of the major problems among the MSMEs, especially in the manufacturing sector as their working capital is out of the system
Vanita D'souza | 2 min read
8 Things to Watch Out for in Union Budget 2018-19
Union Budget 2018-19

8 Things to Watch Out for in Union Budget 2018-19

With the rising pollution level in the country, the government might dole out incentives to promote electric vehicles in India
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
How High Should Your Expectations be from the Union Budget 2018
Union Budget 2018-19

How High Should Your Expectations be from the Union Budget 2018

With the tax on insurance rising from 15% to 18%, health and pure life insurance should be considered essential and exempted from taxation
Huzaifa Shehabi | 4 min read
Budget Opens the Gates for Indian Institutions to Fly Internationally
union budget 2017

Budget Opens the Gates for Indian Institutions to Fly Internationally

Today, the Indian education system is the probable hottest selling international destination in the coming decade.
Pratik Gandhi | 5 min read
More Inclusive Taxation Would Help Economy Grow Faster
Budget2017

More Inclusive Taxation Would Help Economy Grow Faster

Overall, Union Budget is "balanced" with no negative surprises for economy in general.
Gaurav Dureja | 2 min read
Budget 2017: Laying The Groundwork for Holistic Education
Budget2017

Budget 2017: Laying The Groundwork for Holistic Education

The measures announced in the budget will provide the much needed impetus to the education and skill development sector in the country.
Monica Malhotra Kandhari | 3 min read