There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Arun Jaitley
Pre-Budget 2019
The fintech market is forecasted to touch USD 2.4 billion by 2020.
The threshold limit below which MSMEs are exempted from GST is doubled to INR 40 lakh
In the view of the digital security issues, blockchain tech has emerged as one of the most reckoning and disruptive solution towards securing financial transactions
Ruling in 19 out of India's 29 states, with this year's budget, the ruling government has made huge attempts to promote creation of more jobs opportunities
According to industry reports, the Indian IT industry is expected to add around 1.80 lakh to 2 lakh new jobs in 2018
More From This Topic
MSMEs
Bad loans can dent a company's image as well as spoil future prospects
Job Creation
In order to create employment, Jaitley said that 70 lakh formal jobs have been created this year.
MSMEs
The step comes as a relief post demonetization & GST that broke the back of MSMEs countrywide
Union Budget 2018-19
Under this programme, Healthcare Protection will now become a reality for 10 cr poor and vulnerable families in India
Union Budget 2018-19
Late payment is one of the major problems among the MSMEs, especially in the manufacturing sector as their working capital is out of the system
Union Budget 2018-19
With the rising pollution level in the country, the government might dole out incentives to promote electric vehicles in India
Union Budget 2018-19
With the tax on insurance rising from 15% to 18%, health and pure life insurance should be considered essential and exempted from taxation
union budget 2017
Today, the Indian education system is the probable hottest selling international destination in the coming decade.
Budget2017
Overall, Union Budget is "balanced" with no negative surprises for economy in general.
Budget2017
The measures announced in the budget will provide the much needed impetus to the education and skill development sector in the country.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?