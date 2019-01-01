My Queue

7 Wearable Tech Gadgets Every Entrepreneur Must Own
7 Wearable Tech Gadgets Every Entrepreneur Must Own

The future of technology looks amazing
Gajendra Puri Goswami | 5 min read
AR/VR and the Future of Immersive Problem-Solving

AR/VR and the Future of Immersive Problem-Solving

Immersive technologies have moved beyond the trough of disillusionment towards slope of enlightenment.
Sandeep Soni | 5 min read
Kumar Mangalam Birla's Note on Indian Economy & HTC's Farewell From the Country: 4 Things to Know Today

Kumar Mangalam Birla's Note on Indian Economy & HTC's Farewell From the Country: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Sanchita Dash | 1 min read
7 Ways VR Is Changing How We Work

7 Ways VR Is Changing How We Work

Virtual reality is on its way to revamp the way we collaborate, communicate and cut down on unneeded business expenses.
Sarah Landrum | 5 min read
VR Technology a Boon for the Prospective Property Buyer

VR Technology a Boon for the Prospective Property Buyer

The probability of visualising the real world without actually being in it is an experience that is becoming increasingly popular in the real estate industry
Shailesh Goswami | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Here's How Privacy is Threatened by AR/VR
Here's How Privacy is Threatened by AR/VR

The digital information that one puts online today is practically impossible to be erased from the internet
Chirag Prajapati | 5 min read