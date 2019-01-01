asean

Why The Future of Fintech Looks Bright in the ASEAN Region
FinTech

Why The Future of Fintech Looks Bright in the ASEAN Region

The low penetration of banking services brings ASEAN countries to the forefront in the development of financial technologies
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Malaysia Aims to Create 200,000 Green Jobs by 2023 in ASEAN

Malaysia Aims to Create 200,000 Green Jobs by 2023 in ASEAN

Malay government is in talks with ASEAN countries China, Japan and South Korea for the brighter future of green jobs in South-east Asia
Komal Nathani | 2 min read
Friday Flashback: China is Living the Dream of Flying Cars

Friday Flashback: China is Living the Dream of Flying Cars

Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
Komal Nathani | 1 min read
By 2028 AI Could Take Away 28 Million Jobs in ASEAN Countries

By 2028 AI Could Take Away 28 Million Jobs in ASEAN Countries

The overall job landscape will look very different in 2028 because where the jobs are created is different from where the jobs are displaced
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read