Ashton Kutcher
News and Trends
Plus, Rover raised $155 million and Chipotle adds drive-through lanes.
He's more than Kelso from 'That '70s Show' or Charlie Sheen's replacement on 'Two and a Half Men.'
Vodka, then beer, you're in the clear, so says the A-list actor. He should know.
The famed rapper earned a lot of money but not more than he could squander.
Ashton Kutcher, Neil Patrick Harris and Kate Upton weren't happy with Bill de Blasio's attack on the ride-sharing company.
More From This Topic
Shark Tank
Silicon Valley angel investors become TV sharks.
Business Unusual
Timeful, a mobile app, applies big data, machine learning and behavioral science to optimize your time and boost your productivity.
Branding
Fame brings dedicated fan bases. Here are the elements you need to build up your persona.
Bitcoin
The Atlanta Bitcoin payments pioneer closes a record-breaking funding round from billionaire Richard Branson, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, PayPal's Peter Thiel, Index Ventures and other all-star investors.
Panels
Big-name Silicon Valley investors and leaders participated in panel discussion on entrepreneurship -- as well as a 'Shark Tank' of sorts -- at Colgate University this weekend.
Marketing
Brands have paraded A-listers out front as spokespeople for ages, but in recent years they've been joining as investors. Here, we examine when it works and what entrepreneurs should keep in mind as they team up with celebs.
Technology
The highest-paid actor on television has signed on to develop and market Lenovo's Yoga line of tablets.
Marketing
Following these investors can give you insight into the types of startups they find most interesting and the markets that are ripe for disruption.
Starting a Business
From Ashton Kutcher investing in Dwolla to Instagram's record-setting acquisition, 2012 is shaping up to be the year of the startup. Here are five to watch.
Entrepreneurs
How Zaarly quickly brought its concept to market, complete with celebrity investment and lots of buzz.
