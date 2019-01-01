My Queue

Asia

(Podcast) He Started His Business at 19. Now, He's Worth $600 Million With a Global Seaweed Snack Empire.
Success Stories

(Podcast) He Started His Business at 19. Now, He's Worth $600 Million With a Global Seaweed Snack Empire.

Itthipat 'Tob' Peeradechapan, the founder of Taokaenoi, recently launched a new brand aimed at American market.
Stephen J. Bronner
Blockchain Geopolitics: Is It East vs. West or Is It Large Countries vs. Small?

Blockchain Geopolitics: Is It East vs. West or Is It Large Countries vs. Small?

While some countries are restricting blockchain projects, others are actively recruiting them.
David Niki | 5 min read
Elon Musk's Mini-Sub Was 'Not Practical' for Thailand Cave Rescue

Elon Musk's Mini-Sub Was 'Not Practical' for Thailand Cave Rescue

Technology isn't always the solution.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Elon Musk Is Sending Teams to Assist With the Thailand Cave Rescue

Elon Musk Is Sending Teams to Assist With the Thailand Cave Rescue

It's hoped his resources could save the boys from months spent underground.
Rachel England | 2 min read
5 Interesting Things About Japan's First Self-Made Female Billionaire

5 Interesting Things About Japan's First Self-Made Female Billionaire

Yoshiko Shinohara joins the list of only 26 other self-made female Asian billionaires.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read

Taiwan to Ask for Removal of Uber Apps from Apple and Google App Stores
Uber

Taiwan to Ask for Removal of Uber Apps from Apple and Google App Stores

It entered the Taiwan market in 2013, and its growing popularity has triggered anger from domestic taxi drivers, who staged a massive protest against Uber earlier this year.
Reuters | 2 min read
Grab Raises $750 Million to Take on Uber in Southeast Asia
Ridesharing Apps

Grab Raises $750 Million to Take on Uber in Southeast Asia

Since its launch in 2012, the company has expanded into motorbike hailing, carpooling and delivery.
Reuters | 3 min read
5 Reasons Early-Stage Startups Should Relocate to Asia
Asia

5 Reasons Early-Stage Startups Should Relocate to Asia

Why be 'ramen-profitable' in San Francisco when you can be 'pad thai-profitable' in Chiang Mai?
Michael Park | 8 min read
What I Learned From Getting Ripped Off by a Bangkok Tailor
Travel

What I Learned From Getting Ripped Off by a Bangkok Tailor

And four other business lessons I was reminded of after spending two weeks in southeast Asia.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
Why Your Startup Can't Ignore Asia
Business in Asia

Why Your Startup Can't Ignore Asia

There are 4.4 billion people there, and more and more of them have fast Internet and smartphones.
Josh Steimle | 6 min read
What Happened When President Obama Interviewed Alibaba's Jack Ma
Interviews

What Happened When President Obama Interviewed Alibaba's Jack Ma

Topics included entrepreneurship and climate change.
Reuters | 3 min read
Guinness Minus the Alcohol? It's Now for Sale in Indonesia.
Alcohol

Guinness Minus the Alcohol? It's Now for Sale in Indonesia.

While Indonesians sip on Guinness Zero, the company has no plans to bring the beverage to Ireland.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
3 Tips to Set Up Operations in Asia
Asia

3 Tips to Set Up Operations in Asia

The head of a 50-year-old firm that was established in Japan shares his insights on the immediate future and why businesses should look to the region.
Jim Thompson | 5 min read
4 Reasons to Pivot Your Business Toward Asia
Asia

4 Reasons to Pivot Your Business Toward Asia

Asia is an untapped market with huge potential, creating opportunities to grow businesses in a multitude of industries.
Zach Cutler | 3 min read
U.S. Ports Dispute Causes Pacific Supply-Chain Disruptions, Higher Shipping Rates
Supply Chain Management

U.S. Ports Dispute Causes Pacific Supply-Chain Disruptions, Higher Shipping Rates

West Coast ports are near gridlock and cargo delays are being felt throughout the U.S.
Reuters | 4 min read