Asia Pacific

Investor Outlook

Cross-regional Investment Opportunities are Most Lucrative in APAC Region

Prestellar Ventures' first fund based out of Singapore and India focuses on investments in companies that look at India as the go-to-market in terms of consumers and growth strategy
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
World's Fastest Growing Economy is Leading the Race in Flexible Work Spaces across Asia, Here's Why

The growth can be attributed to the expansion of domestic operators, which currently account for about 60 per cent of the total flexible stock
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
IMF Shares Tips For India to Support its 7 Plus Per Cent Growth Rate

IMF said India's growth is expected to rebound to 7.4 per cent in FY 2018-19 and 7.8 per cent in FY 2019-20
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read