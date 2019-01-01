My Queue

ask the etiquette expert

Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Handle a Hugger
Office Etiquette

Negotiating personal space takes finesse when dealing with the overly affectionate.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Deal with the Anti-Social Co-Worker

Don't take offense that a competent-but-shy member of the team keeps to himself.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Ask the Etiquette Expert: 8 Rules for Texting at Work

An employee vexed by a co-worker's texting needs to politely speak up or back off.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Deal With Unpleasant Body Odors in the Office

An enthusiasm for walking briskly to work in the morning has an odiferous consequence.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Enforce a Summertime Dress Code

Defining "appropriate'' dress to everyone's satisfaction is a challenge.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read

Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Give a Presentation Without Falling Apart
Public Speaking

Even renowned experts get nervous addressing groups but there are ways to calm yourself.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 6 min read