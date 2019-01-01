My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Asking For a Raise

4 Unexpected Things That Can Help You Successfully Ask for a Raise
Money

4 Unexpected Things That Can Help You Successfully Ask for a Raise

As in most things, timing is everything.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
7 Signs You're Underpaid -- and How to Earn More Now

7 Signs You're Underpaid -- and How to Earn More Now

Accepting less money than you're worth has serious repercussions.
Glassdoor | 6 min read
Everything Women Need to Know About Asking for a Raise

Everything Women Need to Know About Asking for a Raise

It's probably one of the most nerve-racking conversations you've ever had -- and unfortunately, you'll need to repeat it many times over the course of your career.
Career Contessa | 6 min read
If You're Doing These 7 Things, You Desperately Deserve a Pay Raise

If You're Doing These 7 Things, You Desperately Deserve a Pay Raise

Does any of this sound familiar? If so, it's about time you sat down with your boss for a serious discussion.
Lucas Miller | 6 min read
The Do's and Don'ts of Asking for a Raise

The Do's and Don'ts of Asking for a Raise

Asking for a raise is no easy task. Here are some tips to help.
Ceren Cubukcu | 3 min read

More From This Topic

8 Ways to Negotiate Your Way to a Higher Salary
Asking For a Raise

8 Ways to Negotiate Your Way to a Higher Salary

These raise strategies work because they focus on showcasing the value proposition an employee offers.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
How Remote Workers Can Ask for That Raise, and Broach Other Touchy Subjects
Remote Workers

How Remote Workers Can Ask for That Raise, and Broach Other Touchy Subjects

If there are hundreds or thousands of miles between you and your supervisor, touch conversations can get tricky. But they don't need to be.
Dennis Collins | 4 min read
Want That Promotion? Rein in Your Quirks, and Be a True Team Player.
Career Growth

Want That Promotion? Rein in Your Quirks, and Be a True Team Player.

Here are three ways to become a shining example of company culture -- a best-bet for a pay-raise.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
How to Ask for a Raise -- and Get It
Asking For a Raise

How to Ask for a Raise -- and Get It

Whether your managers like you or not, they're not just going to give you more money. Here are five tips on how to ask for it yourself.
Charlie Harary | 5 min read
3 Ways to Use Big-Data Concepts to Get Your Next Raise
Asking For a Raise

3 Ways to Use Big-Data Concepts to Get Your Next Raise

Appealing to the fact-finding nature of today's business leaders is a smart strategy to take with your boss.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Can You Convince Your Boss to Pay You a Bigger Salary?
Salary

Can You Convince Your Boss to Pay You a Bigger Salary?

If you think you've been doing outstanding work and you deserve better compensation, there are steps to take before you walk into your boss's office.
Kate Ashford | 7 min read
5 Reasons Why 'Asking' Is an Essential Skill for Every Entrepreneur
Negotiating

5 Reasons Why 'Asking' Is an Essential Skill for Every Entrepreneur

The right questions open doors, save time and money and result in better business.
Moe Kittaneh | 8 min read
Microsoft CEO: 'I Was Completely Wrong' About Gender Comment
Asking For a Raise

Microsoft CEO: 'I Was Completely Wrong' About Gender Comment

Satya Nadella says he was thinking of his own 22-year climb up Microsoft's corporate ladder, though he says now that he encourages women to speak up.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How to Get Paid More Today
Growth Strategies

How to Get Paid More Today

With all the talk about how companies should pay more, few leaders realize that the path to higher compensation rests with them, not the government.
Lindsay Broder | 5 min read