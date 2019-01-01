My Queue

Asking for Help

3 Myths About Success That You Need to Stop Believing This Year
Success Strategies

More data and working harder are not always the answer, particularly if you're trying to do everything yourself.
Tiffany Delmore | 5 min read
4 Resources You Already Have Are Enough to Crush Every Challenge

Every problem has a solution.
Matthew Wilson | 5 min read
2 Ways to Get What You Want: Ask and Attract

If you want something, learn to ask others or ask the universe.
David Meltzer | 5 min read
Asking For Help Is Good For You and Your Business

Reaching out to others isn't a sign of weakness. It's a step closer to success.
Karen Peacock | 4 min read
9 Skills You Should Learn That Pay Dividends Forever

Some of the most important skills in life are not taught in school. Here are 9 you won't want to miss out on.
Travis Bradberry | 10 min read

More From This Topic

When You're In a Rut, Ask For Help. You're Worth It.
Entrepreneur Network

James Tew says swallowing your pride and calling on a mentor is routinely needed in the life of an entrepreneur.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
How Asking for Help Can Be the Difference Between Success and Shutting Down
Asking for Help

A willingness to ask for help is one of the largest differentiators between exceptional achievers and ordinary achievers.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read
Success Is Likelier When You Make People Happy They Helped You
Reciprocity

How you ask for the help you need, and how you repay the favors you receive, has a lot to do with how much you will achieve.
Dixie Gillaspie | 5 min read
Want to Be a Happier Parent and More Effective Entrepreneur? Ask for Help.
Work-Life Balance

The owner of a marketing agency learned that he couldn't possibly do it all, not without a little help balancing the multiple demands of work and family.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
5 Reasons Why 'Asking' Is an Essential Skill for Every Entrepreneur
Negotiating

The right questions open doors, save time and money and result in better business.
Moe Kittaneh | 8 min read
Get Your Ego Out of the Way and Ask for Help When You Need It
Asking for Help

If you never need help from anybody, you aren't doing anything very challenging.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Slowly But Surely, More Entrepreneurs Are Coming Out About Depression, Seeking Support Online
Depression

Risking essentially everything, prominent founders are boldly shedding light on the darker side of running a startup.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 9 min read
Your Mom Was Wrong. Sometimes It Does Hurt to Ask.
Asking for Help

Asking a successful person you don't know for advice will often leave you without advice or the chance of building a relationship.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Why Admitting Your Mistakes Will Make You a Better Leader
Leadership

I was always aggressive and relentless -- until a series of Zen-like moments helped me move to a different level that changed how I operated.
Steve Blank | 3 min read
6 Dumb Ways to Ask for Help
Advice

As an entrepreneur, the ability to make connections, ask for help and get help is easier than ever. When doing so, avoid these relationship-killing mistakes.
Carol Roth | 4 min read