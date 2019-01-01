My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Askme.com

Is Recession Approaching for India? Layoffs Have a Story to Tell
Layoffs

Is Recession Approaching for India? Layoffs Have a Story to Tell

Even though there is no recession in the country, big tech giants like Microsoft, Cognizant and IBM are witnessing some notable layoffs this across the technology sector.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
This Is How You Could Get Funded By Askme Group

This Is How You Could Get Funded By Askme Group

Lower funding will help real businesses to emerge.
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read