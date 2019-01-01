My Queue

Asset Management

State Street to Buy GE Asset Management for Up to $485 Million
Acquisitions

State Street beat out bids from Goldman Sachs and others.
Reuters | 1 min read
For This Financial Group, Sustainability Is a Must-Have Strategy

Equilibrium Capital invests in green businesses to bring in greenbacks.
David Bank | 6 min read
To Get the Best Out of Your Content, You Better Have a Top-Notch Digital Asset Management System

Creating top-notch content requires a digital asset management system to organize images, videos, slide-decks, infographics, animation and music.
Lisa Hoover McGreevy | 4 min read
When Financial Professionals Go Indie

Weighing becoming independent asset manager or financial advisor? Balance the freedom to serve customers against the strain of running a firm.
Kent Croft and Mark Travis | 4 min read