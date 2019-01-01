Assistive Tech

My Queue

This Brilliant Braille Smartwatch Lets the Visually Impaired Feel What Time It Is
The groundbreaking haptic wearable also delivers texts, turn-by-turn directions and ebook readouts, all by touch alone.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Bat-Like Technology Is Giving the 'White Cane' a Much-Deserved Upgrade

These ‘smart' canes use high-tech echolocation to help the visually impaired get around even better.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read