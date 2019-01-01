My Queue

assumption bias

Cognitive Biases: A Crash Course for the Millennial Mind
Psychology

Cognitive Biases: A Crash Course for the Millennial Mind

If you think you're in full control of your mind, think again. Here are just a few mental quirks that can hold you back.
Sam McRoberts | 6 min read
Innovation Goes Nowhere Unless You Have a Method to Survive as a Startup

Innovation Goes Nowhere Unless You Have a Method to Survive as a Startup

The most famously innovative and successful companies all had to survive similar early-stage mistakes and failures.
Constance Aguilar | 6 min read
Listen to Your Gut But Check Your Assumptions and the Data

Listen to Your Gut But Check Your Assumptions and the Data

Intuition that has been reality checked is a good basis for strategy.
Asha Saxena | 4 min read
What 'The Dress' Teaches About Seeing Things From Different Perspectives

What 'The Dress' Teaches About Seeing Things From Different Perspectives

How people look at things has a lot to do with what they see. Leaders are wise to question their assumptions and take a look from different angles.
Tasha Eurich | 5 min read
Is Your Brain Limiting Your Entrepreneurial Success?

Is Your Brain Limiting Your Entrepreneurial Success?

Your business growth could be restricted by some familiar trains of thought.
Meiko Patton | 4 min read