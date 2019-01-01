There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
assumption bias
Psychology
If you think you're in full control of your mind, think again. Here are just a few mental quirks that can hold you back.
The most famously innovative and successful companies all had to survive similar early-stage mistakes and failures.
Intuition that has been reality checked is a good basis for strategy.
How people look at things has a lot to do with what they see. Leaders are wise to question their assumptions and take a look from different angles.
Your business growth could be restricted by some familiar trains of thought.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?