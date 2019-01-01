My Queue

Assumptions

4 Assumptions That Are Hurting Your Business
Grow Your Business

4 Assumptions That Are Hurting Your Business

You don't know what you don't know -- and your bias could be a big obstacle to success.
Zech Newman | 4 min read
Don't Let Assumptions About Money Rule Your Life

Don't Let Assumptions About Money Rule Your Life

Between fears of being poor and worries that wealth changes people, figuring how to make your way in life can get very complicated.
Sarah Vermunt | 4 min read
Listen to Your Gut But Check Your Assumptions and the Data

Listen to Your Gut But Check Your Assumptions and the Data

Intuition that has been reality checked is a good basis for strategy.
Asha Saxena | 4 min read
What 'The Dress' Teaches About Seeing Things From Different Perspectives

What 'The Dress' Teaches About Seeing Things From Different Perspectives

How people look at things has a lot to do with what they see. Leaders are wise to question their assumptions and take a look from different angles.
Tasha Eurich | 5 min read
Quit Trying to Make Everyone on Your Team an Entrepreneur

Quit Trying to Make Everyone on Your Team an Entrepreneur

Founders often make these three mistakes when striving to enlist employees in growing their businesses. Here's how to avoid them.
Paul White | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Don't Make These 4 Assumptions About Leaders
Leadership

Don't Make These 4 Assumptions About Leaders

To lead better, you must first understand what someone in charge is and isn't responsible for.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
Challenge Assumptions. Don't Be Afraid of Taking a Different Tack.
Leadership Qualities

Challenge Assumptions. Don't Be Afraid of Taking a Different Tack.

A former Microsoft COO says company leaders need to re-examine their core thinking and test out new approaches to not be left behind.
Bob Herbold | 3 min read