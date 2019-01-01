My Queue

astrolabs

Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Startup Weekend Dubai Runs A 54-Hour Educational Experience For 'Treps

Startup Weekend Dubai 2015, a 54-hour annual event, was staged at AstroLabs headquarters in Jumeirah Lake Towers from November 19-21.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs: AstroLabs Sets Out To Vitalize MENA Tech Startup Ecosystem

"In aggregate, our alums have raised over US$50 million in capital over the last two years, and have generated hundreds of jobs."
Aby Sam Thomas | 12 min read
Five Minutes With Entrepreneur Dany El Eid, Founder, Pixelbug

From Back to the Future to augmented reality, three co-founders launched pixelbug, a tech company developing advanced augmented reality applications.
Pamella de Leon | 7 min read