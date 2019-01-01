Astrology Marketplace

My Queue

How these Astrology Start-ups are Charting Their Own Destiny
How these Astrology Start-ups are Charting Their Own Destiny

According to reports, the Indian astrological industry is worth $10 billion
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
#5 Key Steps to be a Pioneer in SaaS Business

#5 Key Steps to be a Pioneer in SaaS Business

Market analysis is important homework one should do before actually working on the idea of SaaS
Chandan Tiwari | 4 min read
# 5 Things Corporates Look For In Their Stars

# 5 Things Corporates Look For In Their Stars

'To combat losses, a supporting astrological advice has always helped along with a fool proof plan'
Hirav Shah | 5 min read
The Viability of Astrology as a Business Idea

The Viability of Astrology as a Business Idea

The point is, nobody wants to get left behind in this super fast and competitive world. No one wants to have doubts and unanswered questions, especially when it has prospects of a better future.
Vaibhav Magon | 4 min read
With Prime Capital backing, iZofy aims to tap $20 billion cosmic global market of occult science

With Prime Capital backing, iZofy aims to tap $20 billion cosmic global market of occult science

On a mission to tap cosmic global market of occult science and help the experts reach out to the millions searching for the ideal solution.
Entrepreneur India | 3 min read