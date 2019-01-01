My Queue

astronautas

10 lecciones de un banquero para ser un emprendedor 'astronauta'
Lecciones para emprendedores

10 lecciones de un banquero para ser un emprendedor 'astronauta'

Carlos Rojo es director de Interacciones, el octavo grupo financiero más grande de México. En su trabajo diario con pymes del sector infraestructura ha aprendido muchas lecciones que te permitirán 'volar' con tu startup. Aquí te las comparte.
Genaro Mejía | 5 min read