My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

AT&T

AT&T Acquires AppNexus for $1.6 Billion
News and Trends

AT&T Acquires AppNexus for $1.6 Billion

Plus, PayPal launches a debit card for its mobile app Venmo, and an app that makes parents' lives easier raises $4 million.
Venturer | 1 min read
Instagram Stopped Notifying People When You Screenshot a Story. 3 Things to Know Today.

Instagram Stopped Notifying People When You Screenshot a Story. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
How the Ruling Allowing AT&T's $85 Billion Acquisition of Time Warner Could Affect Entrepreneurs

How the Ruling Allowing AT&T's $85 Billion Acquisition of Time Warner Could Affect Entrepreneurs

The historical ruling has implications for every industry.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
The CEO of Huawei Totally Went Off Script at CES and Ripped U.S. Carriers After an AT&T Deal Fell Apart

The CEO of Huawei Totally Went Off Script at CES and Ripped U.S. Carriers After an AT&T Deal Fell Apart

In a rare moment of true honesty, Richard Yu shared his frustration during a keynote presentation.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
How Companies Are Marking the Battle for the Net Protest

How Companies Are Marking the Battle for the Net Protest

On July 12, several organizations and web-based businesses are banding together for an 'Internet-Wide Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality.'
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read

More From This Topic

AT&T's New DirecTV Now the Latest to Enter Streaming Content Wars
DirecTV

AT&T's New DirecTV Now the Latest to Enter Streaming Content Wars

Launching this week, DirecTV Now is poised to be a catch-all solution for TV aficionados who have yet to cut their cord.
Tom Brant | 3 min read
Why AT&T May Succeed With Time Warner Where AOL Couldn't
News and Trends

Why AT&T May Succeed With Time Warner Where AOL Couldn't

Brad Feld of TechStars says the new deal reflects the need to establish linkage between the 'content' and 'network' layers.
Jeff Harbach | 3 min read
Netflix CEO Gives Conditional Approval of AT&T-Time Warner Deal
Netflix

Netflix CEO Gives Conditional Approval of AT&T-Time Warner Deal

The CEO has been an outspoken advocate of net neutrality, which holds that internet service providers should not favor some types of content over others.
Reuters | 2 min read
AT&T to Acquire Time Warner for $85 Billion
Time Warner

AT&T to Acquire Time Warner for $85 Billion

The boards of directors of both companies have approved the deal, but it must still pass muster with regulators.
Chloe Albanesius | 3 min read
AT&T: Google Fiber Demands Government Favors
AT&T

AT&T: Google Fiber Demands Government Favors

To hear AT&T tell it, Google Fiber has a long history of over-promising, under-delivering and threatening city governments.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Verizon, AT&T Set to Make Final Round of Bids for Yahoo Web Assets
Yahoo!

Verizon, AT&T Set to Make Final Round of Bids for Yahoo Web Assets

The biggest U.S. wireless carrier is seeking to challenge the second largest U.S. wireless provider in the third round of bidding.
Reuters | 3 min read
AT&T Seeks to Top Verizon's Bid for Yahoo
Yahoo!

AT&T Seeks to Top Verizon's Bid for Yahoo

No committed financing was required for second-round bids, and Yahoo will assemble in the coming days a new shortlist of bidders from which it will solicit binding offers.
Reuters | 3 min read
Netflix Admits to Lessening Video Quality on Verizon, AT&T Phones
Netflix

Netflix Admits to Lessening Video Quality on Verizon, AT&T Phones

The company said it had been doing this for five years to protect customers from exceeding their mobile data limits.
Reuters | 2 min read
AT&T Will Offer Unlimited Data -- But There's a Catch
Mobile

AT&T Will Offer Unlimited Data -- But There's a Catch

Wireless subscribers who have or add DirecTV or the company's U-verse TV service to their lineup of offerings will be able to get unlimited data for their smartphone plans.
Don Reisinger | 4 min read
FCC Summons AT&T, Comcast and T-Mobile to Explain Data Cap Exemptions
Net Neutrality

FCC Summons AT&T, Comcast and T-Mobile to Explain Data Cap Exemptions

Some net neutrality advocates have expressed concerns over the potential of companies' programs to harm innovation.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read