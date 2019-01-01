My Queue

Atlanta

4 Lessons Your Organization Can Take From Atlanta's Ransomware Attack
ransomware

4 Lessons Your Organization Can Take From Atlanta's Ransomware Attack

Ransomware attackers are the muggers of the internet, looking above all else for those most easily victimized.
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read
10 Reasons To Consider the Southeast for a Startup or Investment Location

10 Reasons To Consider the Southeast for a Startup or Investment Location

Affordability, nice people and business-friendly government are only some of the reasons to move south. Awesome barbecue is another.
Darrah Brustein | 5 min read
The 'Mayor' of Entrepreneurship in Atlanta On Empire Builders Vs. Lifestyle Entrepreneurs

The 'Mayor' of Entrepreneurship in Atlanta On Empire Builders Vs. Lifestyle Entrepreneurs

David Cummings, the founder of Atlanta Tech Village, explains how he chooses which startups to invest in.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
3 Cities That Have Found the Secret Sauce for Startup Success

3 Cities That Have Found the Secret Sauce for Startup Success

These cities have a steady influx of educated budding professionals.
Erin Beresini | 2 min read
7 Surprising Ways Atlanta Competes With Silicon Valley

7 Surprising Ways Atlanta Competes With Silicon Valley

In "Hotlanta," venture capital and customer acquisition go hand in hand.
Darrah Brustein | 6 min read

Top 10 Small Cities Where Business is Thriving
Startup Cities

Top 10 Small Cities Where Business is Thriving

A new study ranks the top 10 American towns to launch a business – and the results might surprise you.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Coca-Cola Just Got Rid of Voicemail
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Just Got Rid of Voicemail

Please don't leave a message after the beep. No one's listening.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Our Annual Picks for the Best in Business Travel
Business Travel

Our Annual Picks for the Best in Business Travel

The people, companies and locations that are improving the way we get around and our experience once we get there.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 15+ min read
Kidpreneur Maya Penn on Starting Up and Giving Back
Entrepreneurs

Kidpreneur Maya Penn on Starting Up and Giving Back

Twelve-year-old Maya Penn makes organic accessories and clothing and donates 10 percent of profits to local charities.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 4 min read
Khu.sh's Prerna Gupta Pioneers High-Tech Music for the Masses
Entrepreneurs

Khu.sh's Prerna Gupta Pioneers High-Tech Music for the Masses

This 29-year-old CEO has her sights set on expansion with her apps LaDiDa and Songify and seed funding from angel investors. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
Jennifer Wang | 4 min read
A Mom Sees and Fills a Need in the Marketplace: Personal Hygiene Products for Boys
Entrepreneurs

A Mom Sees and Fills a Need in the Marketplace: Personal Hygiene Products for Boys

How an Atlanta entrepreneur launched Stinky Boyz, a line of sports-themed natural shampoos and body washes.
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read
An Entrepreneur Helps Turn Unmentionable Business into a Fancy Affair
Starting a Business

An Entrepreneur Helps Turn Unmentionable Business into a Fancy Affair

An Atlanta entrepreneur helps turn unmentionable business into a fancy affair.
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read