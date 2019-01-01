My Queue

ATMs

Automation Is Expected to Create Jobs but Only You Can Make Sure You Get One
Automation

Prepare now to join the digital workforce before the arrival of the robotic overlords.
Karen Lachtanski | 6 min read
This One Stat Will Make You Never Want to Use an ATM Again

Debit-card security compromises at ATMs were up this year -- by a lot.
Daniel Roberts | 2 min read
Why TD Bank's Emotional 'Thank You' Video Is Marketing Magic

The viral video, which features a talking ATM that dispenses incredible gifts for customers, is as emotionally poignant as it is commercially impactful.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Bitcoin Owners: There's Now a Bitcoin-to-Cash ATM Card

One startup has launched a game-changing service that swaps bitcoins for dollars and puts them on a prepaid debit card that works in regular ATM machines.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
First U.S. Bitcoin ATMs Set to Debut in Seattle, Austin

Robocoin's groundbreaking kiosks will allow Bitcoin users to exchange the controversial cryptocurrency for cash quick.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read

Bitcoin ATMs Are Spreading Across the World
Finance

Manufacturer Lamassu has sold 120 of its Bitcoin ATMs in its first four months, becoming a major player in a brand-new competitive space.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read