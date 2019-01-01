My Queue

Attitude

The Life-Changing Effects of an Attitude of Gratitude
Positive Thinking

The Life-Changing Effects of an Attitude of Gratitude

When you practice more gratitude, you will see positivity ripple outwards.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
These 5 Skills Are Critical for Success and Career Advancement

These 5 Skills Are Critical for Success and Career Advancement

People skills play a huge role in your success.
Malachi Thompson | 6 min read
How to Use Roadblocks as a Jumping-Off Point to Learn and Grow

How to Use Roadblocks as a Jumping-Off Point to Learn and Grow

If you're having trouble dealing with roadblocks in your corner of the business world, try some techniques to soothe the initial sting and potentially turn these setbacks into opportunities.
Ellevate | 5 min read
Why Building Confidence Goes Hand-in-Hand With Building Wealth

Why Building Confidence Goes Hand-in-Hand With Building Wealth

If you believe in your choices and actions, your route to success will be smoother.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read
Money Might Not Bring You Happiness, But It Can Bring You Freedom

Money Might Not Bring You Happiness, But It Can Bring You Freedom

To change your earning potential, change your thinking.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read

More From This Topic

5 Business Lessons I Learned From My Dad the Roofer
Lessons

5 Business Lessons I Learned From My Dad the Roofer

Reputation will always matter and people will never want to pay for what they can't use, no matter how cool you think it is.
Josh Melick | 5 min read
Success Begins With Cultivating the Right Attitude
Attitude

Success Begins With Cultivating the Right Attitude

People want to do business with the person grateful they have a lot of work, not the one complaining about being overworked.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
Slumps Are Part of the Game. Winning Requires Knowing How to Get Back on Track.
Motivation

Slumps Are Part of the Game. Winning Requires Knowing How to Get Back on Track.

Problems and mistakes are always discouraging but success is all about learning and moving on smarter.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
These 3 Simple Steps Helped Me Triple My Income in a Month
Entrepreneur Mindset

These 3 Simple Steps Helped Me Triple My Income in a Month

Sometimes it's the smaller, more subtle changes that can make a huge difference.
David Neagle | 7 min read
Managing an Employee with a Bad Attitude? Just Focus on What This Person Does.
Leadership

Managing an Employee with a Bad Attitude? Just Focus on What This Person Does.

An employee who complains is tolerable if you set guidelines for what is acceptable behavior.
Shawn Doyle | 4 min read
To Be an Effective Leader, Sometimes You Need to Give Yourself a Time Out
Self-Awareness

To Be an Effective Leader, Sometimes You Need to Give Yourself a Time Out

Nine questions for building self-awareness.
John Stoker | 8 min read
The 5 Worst Leadership Qualities: How Many Does Your Boss Have?
Leadership

The 5 Worst Leadership Qualities: How Many Does Your Boss Have?

A positive attitude isn't always a great look for a leader.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
How to Improve Your Attitude in a Matter of Minutes
Attitude

How to Improve Your Attitude in a Matter of Minutes

Jack Canfield recommends a few tips for giving your mood an instant facelift.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
5 Ways to Deal With Your Ego
Attitude

5 Ways to Deal With Your Ego

Here's what you should do when you think life is unfair.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
How to Stop Taking Things Personally at Work
Growth

How to Stop Taking Things Personally at Work

If you have a tendency to take things personally, you know it can wreak havoc on your career.
Ellevate | 5 min read