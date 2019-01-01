My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Attraction

Why You Should Polarize Your Client Base Just Like an Online Dating Site
Customer Loyalty

Why You Should Polarize Your Client Base Just Like an Online Dating Site

Sites such as Farmers Only and Christian Mingle have a customer filter built right into the names.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
Pretty People Eat for Free at This Chinese Restaurant

Pretty People Eat for Free at This Chinese Restaurant

A restaurant in central China is offering free meals to the 50 most beautiful customers who walk through the doors every day, as judged by a panel of local plastic surgeons.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The Bizarre Ways Niche Dating Services Are Pairing People Off

The Bizarre Ways Niche Dating Services Are Pairing People Off

You can now find a mate based on the compatibility of your pheromones, voice pitch and dietary restrictions.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Report: Hot CEOs Bolster Stock Values, Earn Better Salaries

Report: Hot CEOs Bolster Stock Values, Earn Better Salaries

A new study claims that attractive CEOs are more likely to garner higher stock returns, negotiate more lucratively and take home bigger paychecks.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read