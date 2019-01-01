There are no Videos in your queue.
Attraction
Customer Loyalty
Sites such as Farmers Only and Christian Mingle have a customer filter built right into the names.
A restaurant in central China is offering free meals to the 50 most beautiful customers who walk through the doors every day, as judged by a panel of local plastic surgeons.
You can now find a mate based on the compatibility of your pheromones, voice pitch and dietary restrictions.
A new study claims that attractive CEOs are more likely to garner higher stock returns, negotiate more lucratively and take home bigger paychecks.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
