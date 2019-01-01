My Queue

Auction

Walt Disney's Signed Will, Animation Trove Go Up for Auction
Walt Disney

Walt Disney's Signed Will, Animation Trove Go Up for Auction

Walt Disney fans can buy a piece of history on Friday.
Reuters | 1 min read
Steve Jobs' Vintage Wardrobe Is Up for Auction

Steve Jobs' Vintage Wardrobe Is Up for Auction

Get that sweet NeXT turtleneck you've always wanted.
Andrew Dalton | 2 min read
Hacking Group Claims to Offer Cyber-Weapons in Online Auction

Hacking Group Claims to Offer Cyber-Weapons in Online Auction

Hackers going by the name Shadow Brokers said on Monday they will auction stolen surveillance tools they say were used by a cyber group linked to the U.S. National Security Agency.
Reuters | 2 min read
6 Pieces of Old Tech That Sold for Big Bucks at Auction

6 Pieces of Old Tech That Sold for Big Bucks at Auction

The price tags for these devices, a few of which are made by Apple, may surprise you.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Anonymous Bidder Pays $3.46 Million for Warren Buffett Lunch

Anonymous Bidder Pays $3.46 Million for Warren Buffett Lunch

The successful bidder and up to seven friends can dine with Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steak house in Manhattan. All topics are fair game, apart from where Buffett will invest next.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Verizon, AT&T Set to Make Final Round of Bids for Yahoo Web Assets
Yahoo!

Verizon, AT&T Set to Make Final Round of Bids for Yahoo Web Assets

The biggest U.S. wireless carrier is seeking to challenge the second largest U.S. wireless provider in the third round of bidding.
Reuters | 3 min read
J.K. Rowling's Chair Fetches Eye-Popping Amount at Auction
Culture

J.K. Rowling's Chair Fetches Eye-Popping Amount at Auction

The author used the chair to write the first two Harry Potter books.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Activist Hedge Fund Starboard Launches Proxy Fight to Remove Yahoo Board
Yahoo!

Activist Hedge Fund Starboard Launches Proxy Fight to Remove Yahoo Board

Starboard, which owns an estimated 1.7 percent of Yahoo, said it would nominate nine candidates as possible replacements.
Reuters | 2 min read
Google Glass Enterprise Version Spotted on eBay
Google Glass

Google Glass Enterprise Version Spotted on eBay

A San Francisco pawn shop is selling the new iteration of Google Glass, and you're going to have to pay a lot more than the Glass Explorer version to get your hands on it.
David Murphy | 3 min read
Simpsons Co-Creator's Memorabilia Is Going to Auction
Auction

Simpsons Co-Creator's Memorabilia Is Going to Auction

The auction house anticipates that the sale of Sam Simon's collection will bring in more than $10 million.
Kerima Greene | 3 min read
In Auction for RadioShack Name, Highest Bid Stands at $15 Million
Bankruptcy

In Auction for RadioShack Name, Highest Bid Stands at $15 Million

The auction also includes the bankrupt electronic retailer's customer data.
Reuters | 2 min read
Historic Papers From This Famous Scientist Were Hidden...Where?
Innovation

Historic Papers From This Famous Scientist Were Hidden...Where?

Sometimes even the smartest people do the darndest things.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Vintage Apple 1 Computer Auctioned Off for Record-Setting $905,000
Business of History

Vintage Apple 1 Computer Auctioned Off for Record-Setting $905,000

The previous record price for the Apple 1, which many credit with ushering in a whole new era of personal computing, was $671,400.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
One of Apple's Very First Computers Expected to Fetch $400,000 at Auction
Business of History

One of Apple's Very First Computers Expected to Fetch $400,000 at Auction

Launched in 1976, the Apple 1 motherboard was invented by Steve Wozniak in Steve Jobs' family garage.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Sotheby's Joins Up With eBay to Bring Rarefied Fine Art to Digital Masses
Ecommerce

Sotheby's Joins Up With eBay to Bring Rarefied Fine Art to Digital Masses

The move signals a democratization of the uber-elite art and collectibles market, as well as growing consumer confidence in online shopping.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read