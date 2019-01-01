My Queue

Audi

A Women-Only Coworking Space Is Launching a Social Networking App
A Women-Only Coworking Space Is Launching a Social Networking App

Plus, Audi starts production of its first-ever all-electric SUV and CityBldr raises $4.3 million.
Venturer | 1 min read
Audi CEO, Rupert Stadler, Arrested in Germany for Potential Evidence Tampering

Audi CEO, Rupert Stadler, Arrested in Germany for Potential Evidence Tampering

Audi involvement speculated in Volkwagen's ongoing Deiselgate emissions scandal.
Madison Semarjian | 2 min read
Audi to Add Traffic Light Countdown Clocks to Cars

Audi to Add Traffic Light Countdown Clocks to Cars

When you roll up to a red light, you'll see a countdown clock on the dashboard showing how long until it turns green.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
This Company's Latest Strategy Features Electric Cars

This Company's Latest Strategy Features Electric Cars

Audi will boost spending on digital technologies and electric cars over the next decade, sources at the German carmaker said.
Reuters | 2 min read
Check Out the Car That Just Drove Itself Across the U.S.

Check Out the Car That Just Drove Itself Across the U.S.

The car navigated through mountains, heat, traffic jams, trucks, road construction and even tumbleweed.
Jason Fell | 3 min read

Report: Google, Audi Want to Bring Android to Your Car
Report: Google, Audi Want to Bring Android to Your Car

Looking to compete with Apple, Google is reportedly working with Audi to bring its Android technology to the dashboard.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read