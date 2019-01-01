There are no Videos in your queue.
Audits
Taxes
The savings can certainly add up. Interest and penalties can even exceed the tax owed.
You are who you're around, which is why you should conduct an audit of your personal and professional network.
Start with a solid strategy and a plan to identify gaps in service. Push yourself, and be willing to be outside help if needed.
How to get the best out of a working relationship that can be frustrating and inefficient, but it necessary to make your business grow smoothly.
A competent and compatible accountant is a must-have for new business owners. Here's how to find one.
Social Media
An audit of your efforts on social media is will reveal which channels are worth more focus and which ones you should dump.
Selling a Business
Taking care of a few key matters will help you get the most out of your business.
Taxes
Don't panic but respond appropriately and respectfully. Follow these practices to help stave off IRS scrutiny.
Audits
Seven steps to get you through the ordeal.
Project Management
What staff doesn't want to tell, and what management don't want to hear, have caused many costly fiascoes.
Tax Center
These lessons learned can help you navigate the audit process.
Finance
Even if you have all of your ducks in a row, the IRS could hand select your return to be audited. Here are some reasons why.
Finance
Here are three important tips for how entrepreneurs can avoid getting into trouble with the IRS.
Finance
When the U.S. government is hurting for pennies, you'd better mind your Ps and Qs.
Finance
The IRS is sending letters to tens of thousands of small businesses asking if they are underreporting revenue, according to new reports.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
